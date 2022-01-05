Blazers’ Damian Lillard To Miss 3 More Games Including Wednesday’s Meeting with the Heat
January 5Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The Portland Trail Blazers announced that point guard Damian Lillard would miss the team’s next three games. Lillard continues to be evaluated for the abdominal tendinopathy injury that’s plagued him since the summer.
Core muscle injuries can be excruciating for athletes as it drastically impacts their lateral movements. In addition to Monday’s game against the Hawks, Lillard’s missed a total of seven games this season for a Trail Blazers team that’s just 14-22 on the year. However, Portland remains just a half-game behind the Kings for the final spot in the playoff play-in tournament.
On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers are anywhere from a 1.5 to a 2.5-point home underdog against the Heat. And with Portland having all kinds of problems this season, sharp bettors are fading them once again and laying the points with the road favorites.
To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.