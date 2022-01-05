Blazers’ Damian Lillard To Miss 3 More Games Including Wednesday’s Meeting with the Heat

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that point guard Damian Lillard would miss the team’s next three games. Lillard continues to be evaluated for the abdominal tendinopathy injury that’s plagued him since the summer.

Damian Lillard injury update: https://t.co/TQmgU3RaXT — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 5, 2022

Core muscle injuries can be excruciating for athletes as it drastically impacts their lateral movements. In addition to Monday’s game against the Hawks, Lillard’s missed a total of seven games this season for a Trail Blazers team that’s just 14-22 on the year. However, Portland remains just a half-game behind the Kings for the final spot in the playoff play-in tournament.

On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers are anywhere from a 1.5 to a 2.5-point home underdog against the Heat. And with Portland having all kinds of problems this season, sharp bettors are fading them once again and laying the points with the road favorites.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.