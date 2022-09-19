Boston Celtics Overrated?

At +500 odds (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook), the Boston Celtics enter the 2022-23 NBA season as title favorites.

Just don’t tell that to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, who believes expectations for his team may be a little high.

“I think that [last year’s] performance was a bit overrated,” said Grousbeck. “[We were] a finalist and two wins away from winning it, but when you look back, Brooklyn was a tough series, and then we had to go seven games [against the Bucks and Heat] … We’re not a hands-down team to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. I think we’re a quality team.”

Boston’s finals odds were buoyed with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, whom the team acquired in a trade from the Indiana Pacers this offseason in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and five players, including Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis.

With a starting five of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Al Horford, and Brogdon expected to serve as the Celtics’ sixth man, it’s easy to see why bettors are backing the C’s to raise banner No. 18, regardless of how Grousbeck might feel.