BETTING NBA
02:48 PM, November 16, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -2   -110   O 232.5   -110   -130  
 Current -1   -110   234.5   -110   -116  
Atlanta Hawks  Open +2   -110   U 232.5   -110   +110  
 Current +1   -110   234.5   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.9 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.4 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. C  Al Horford   11.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SG  Derrick White   8.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PG  Payton Pritchard   5.3 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Grant Williams   9.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.4 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 OKC -12.0 229.0 126-122
Sat, Nov 12 DET -8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 DEN -4.0 230.5 131-112
Wed, Nov 09 DET -13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 MEM -3.5 231.0 109-106

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 MIL +4.0 225.0 121-106
Sat, Nov 12 PHI +3.0 222.5 121-109
Thu, Nov 10 PHI -1.0 222.5 104-95
Wed, Nov 09 UTA -4.5 231.5 125-119
Mon, Nov 07 MIL +5.5 220.0 117-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics at home