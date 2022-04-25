Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Brooklyn Nets and will look to finish them off tonight on the road at the Barclays Center.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took their commanding lead on Saturday in Game 3, where they defeated Brooklyn 109-103. Tatum led all scorers with 39 points, while Bruce Brown Jr. led the Nets with 26. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for just 32 points in the loss, despite playing a total of 89 minutes.
Ben Simmons was expected to make a return a return for this Game 4, but he’s already been ruled out.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA Game Information
Boston Celtics (3-0) | Brooklyn Nets (0-3)
Date: 04/25/2022 | Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn, New York | Venue: Barclays Center
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds
It’s hard to not be impressed with what the Celtics have managed to do in this series, especially in terms of containing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Boston was one of the most dominant teams in the NBA throughout the second half of the regular season and it’s carried over into the playoffs, as they enter Game 4 with a chance to sweep the Nets on the road tonight.
According to the SportsGrid betting model, the Celtics own a 72.52% win probability for this Game 4, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence if you were hoping to consider the Nets in this spot. The bottom line is likely this, if the Nets don’t get more from their superstars, it’s hard to see them finding a way to extend this series, even if they will be at home for Game 4.
The model has a ton of confidence in the Celtics on both the money line and spread, with both given five-star ratings. It’s hard to disagree with that notion if you’ve watched this series, as the Nets just don’t look comfortable, so you should likely continue riding with the Celtics tonight and look for them to complete the sweep.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (72.52%) vs Brooklyn Nets (27.48%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 2 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
