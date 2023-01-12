BETTING NBA
11:14 AM, January 12, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/12/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -3   -108   O 228   -110   -144  
 Current -3   -110   228   -110   -148  
Brooklyn Nets  Open +3   -112   U 228   -110   +122  
 Current +3   -110   228   -110   +126  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.2 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   7.7 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  T.J. Warren   9.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   9.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 NO -9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 CHI -8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 SA -15.0 234.5 121-116
Thu, Jan 05 DAL -3.0 232.5 124-95
Tue, Jan 03 OKC -11.5 228.5 150-117

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 MIA -2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 NO -4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 CHI -5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 SA -12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 CHA -6.5 237.5 123-106