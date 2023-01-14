BETTING NBA
01:15 PM, January 14, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -110   231.5   -110   -300  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +7.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -110   231.5   -110   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.6 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PG  Marcus Smart   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. C  Robert Williams III   7.7 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   9.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   11.3 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 BKN -1.0 225.5 109-98
Wed, Jan 11 NO -9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 CHI -8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 SA -15.0 234.5 121-116
Thu, Jan 05 DAL -3.0 232.5 124-95

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 TOR +7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 TOR +7.5 229.0 132-120
Sun, Jan 08 IND +5.0 240.5 116-111
Fri, Jan 06 MIL +10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 MEM +7.0 237.5 131-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 13-4 (.765) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 20-5 (.800) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets over their last 25 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road over their last 12 games