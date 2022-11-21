BETTING NBA
03:30 PM, November 21, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -6   -110   O 226.5   -110   -255  
 Current -5.5   -108   229.5   -110   -210  
Chicago Bulls  Open +6   -110   U 226.5   -110   +210  
 Current +5.5   -112   229.5   -110   +176  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.3 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   11.5 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   10.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.8 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   20.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Andre Drummond   8.4 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   11.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   9.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 NO -3.5 227.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 16 ATL +1.0 234.5 126-101
Mon, Nov 14 OKC -12.0 229.0 126-122
Sat, Nov 12 DET -8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 DEN -4.0 230.5 131-112

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 ORL -8.0 221.5 108-107
Wed, Nov 16 NO +1.5 226.5 124-110
Sun, Nov 13 DEN +2.0 231.5 126-103
Wed, Nov 09 NO +1.5 232.5 115-111
Mon, Nov 07 TOR -2.5 221.0 111-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics at home in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2021/2022