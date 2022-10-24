BETTING NBA
01:39 PM, October 24, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/24

Date: 10/24/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -4.5   -108   O 222.5   -110   -190  
 Current -6   -106   225   -110   -225  
Chicago Bulls  Open +4.5   -112   U 222.5   -110   +160  
 Current +6   -114   225   -110   +188  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 ORL -8.5 216.0 126-120
Fri, Oct 21 MIA -2.5 221.5 111-104
Tue, Oct 18 PHI -3.0 216.0 126-117
Thu, Jun 16 GS -4.0 211.5 103-90
Mon, Jun 13 GS +4.0 211.0 104-94

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 CLE +1.5 220.5 128-96
Fri, Oct 21 WAS +2.5 221.5 102-100
Wed, Oct 19 MIA +7.5 216.0 116-108
Wed, Apr 27 MIL +12.5 217.5 116-100
Sun, Apr 24 MIL +4.5 219.5 119-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021