BETTING NBA
05:21 PM, November 2, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/02/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -2   -108   O 220.5   -110   -126  
 Current -1.5   -110   220   -110   -120  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +2   -112   U 220.5   -110   +108  
 Current +1.5   -110   220   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   25.3 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   9.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   8.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PG  Derrick White   9.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   32.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   4.0 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   12.0 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Evan Mobley   15.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Caris LeVert   14.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   11.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 30 WAS -9.5 221.5 112-94
Fri, Oct 28 CLE -7.0 218.5 132-123
Mon, Oct 24 CHI -5.5 226.0 120-102
Sat, Oct 22 ORL -8.5 216.0 126-120
Fri, Oct 21 MIA -2.5 221.5 111-104

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 30 NY -4.0 220.5 121-108
Fri, Oct 28 BOS +7.0 218.5 132-123
Wed, Oct 26 ORL -9.0 215.5 103-92
Sun, Oct 23 WAS -3.5 216.5 117-107
Sat, Oct 22 CHI -1.5 220.5 128-96

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics in 2022/2023
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics at home since the start of 2020/2021