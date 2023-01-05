BETTING NBA
12:23 PM, January 5, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/05/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -2   -112   O 230   -110   -132  
 Current -2   -110   230.5   -110   -126  
Dallas Mavericks  Open +2   -108   U 230   -110   +112  
 Current +2   -110   230.5   -110   +108  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.2 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   10.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.3 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 03 OKC -11.5 228.5 150-117
Sun, Jan 01 DEN -3.5 234.0 123-111
Thu, Dec 29 LAC -6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 HOU -15.5 229.5 126-102
Sun, Dec 25 MIL -5.5 226.5 139-118

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 HOU -7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 SA -7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 HOU -10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 NY -5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 LAL -7.5 231.5 124-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021