12:09 PM, January 1, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -1   -110   O 234.5   -110   -116  
 Current -1.5   -108   233.5   -110   -118  
Denver Nuggets  Open +1   -110   U 234.5   -110   -102  
 Current +1.5   -112   233.5   -110   +100  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.0 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   8.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.5 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.3 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   13.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 LAC -6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 HOU -15.5 229.5 126-102
Sun, Dec 25 MIL -5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 MIN -9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 IND -9.5 232.5 117-112

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 MIA -4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 SAC +2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 SAC -3.0 237.5 113-106
Sun, Dec 25 PHO -4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 POR -5.5 233.5 120-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off a win over their last 5 games