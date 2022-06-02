Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 Preview & Picks

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. This Finals appearance is Golden State’s sixth in the past eight seasons, while the Celtics are back on basketball’s grandest stage for the first time since 2010.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 Information

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 Odds, Betting Lines, and Total

Spread: Celtics +3.5 (-110) | Warriors +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (+140) | Warriors (-165)

Total: Over 212.5 (-110) | Under 212.5 (-110)

The Warriors enter Thursday’s matchup as -3.5 home favorites, and rightfully so, as Steve Kerr’s squad has several factors working in their favor. Golden State will be well-rested for starters, having not played since May 26, following their 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Secondly, the Warriors are at home, where they have yet to lose this postseason. Furthermore, the Dubs could also be getting some reinforcements, as Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala were all full participants in Tuesday’s practice and are expected to be available. Payton’s return would be the most significant boost of the three, particularly for his prowess on the defensive end.

Boston is not incapable of covering or even winning Game 1. The Celtics have been fantastic on the road this postseason, posting a 9-2 mark, the latest a 100-96 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston has also been solid against the spread, covering in 12 of its 18 playoff games (66.7%.) However, this has all the makings of a letdown spot, following back-to-back, hard-fought, seven-game series.

Then, of course, there is the experience factor or lack thereof in the Celtics’ case. While the Warriors have been there, done that, none of Boston’s rotation players have ever played under the bright lights of an NBA Finals, which matters.

History is also not exactly on the Celtics’ side. The record of road teams in Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the past decade? 1-9. Only the 2013 San Antonio Spurs managed to steal home-court advantage in the opening contest over that stretch.

Overall, expect Ime Udoka’s group to show up and make this a competitive series, just not in Game 1. Take the Warriors, and lay the points.

Picks: Warriors (-3.5), Warriors moneyline (-167)