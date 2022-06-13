Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5 Player Props

By: Paul Connor, SportsGrid

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors goes Monday, so it’s time for another round of the ever-so-popular player props!

The wide margin of victories (double digits have decided each game) has made these selections a little trickier to decipher as the risk of a blowout looms much larger than in years past. Despite this, three plays stand out, starting with a player coming off one of the greatest postseason performances in recent memory.

Stephen Curry Over 30.5 Points (-125)

How can you not bet the over with the way Steph Curry has been scoring the basketball. The two-time league MVP has put the Warriors on his back in these Finals, averaging 34.3 PPG, highlighted by Friday’s masterful 43-point showing. Having topped his 30.5 points prop in three of the series’ four games, it’s difficult to envision Curry slowing down soon. Ride him while he’s hot.

Jayson Tatum Over 26.5 Points (-125)

Jayson Tatum had another rough shooting performance in Boston’s Game 4 defeat, going 8-23 en route to an inefficient 23 points. However, the 24-year-old has responded well this postseason, averaging over 30 points in seven games following a loss. While Tatum has bested this prop just once all series, he has proven capable of exploding at any given time, as evidenced by his seven games of 30 or more points during Boston’s playoff run. The three-time All-Star said he must shoot the ball better, and it’s reasonable to expect him to do so, given his track record.

Klay Thompson Over 3.5 Three-Pointers (-110)

Although he has struggled with consistency throughout these playoffs, there’s no denying Klay Thompson remains one of the game’s deadliest shooters. The 32-year-old has gone over his 3.5 three-pointers prop eight times this postseason, including two straight in this series (Games 3 and 4). Entering Game 5, Thompson has a realistic shot of making it a third such effort, as volume has never been an issue. Besides, someone on the Dubs other than Curry must hit a three, right?