BETTING NBA
12:05 PM, December 13, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

Date: 12/13/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -3.5   -110   O 233.5   -110   -162  
 Current -3.5   -110   233.5   -110   -158  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +3.5   -110   U 233.5   -110   +136  
 Current +3.5   -110   233.5   -110   +134  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   29.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  Grant Williams   9.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Blake Griffin   6.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   27.7 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   26.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   8.8 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 LAC -4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 GS -2.5 237.5 123-107
Wed, Dec 07 PHO +2.0 231.5 125-98
Mon, Dec 05 TOR +1.5 228.5 116-110
Sun, Dec 04 BKN -2.5 230.5 103-92

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 DET -5.5 233.0 124-117
Fri, Dec 09 PHI +4.5 227.5 133-122
Wed, Dec 07 TOR +12.0 229.5 126-113
Tue, Dec 06 CLE +6.0 224.5 116-102
Sun, Dec 04 WAS +1.5 234.5 130-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021