Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 2 Betting Model Preview
The Miami Heat are set to play host to the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals from FTX Arena.
Jimmy Butler and the Heat came out on top in Game 1 by a score of 118-107 and will look to take a 2-0 series advantage tonight at home. Butler recorded a game-high 41-points in the victory, while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29.
Al Horford of the Celtics is highly unlikely to play in Game 2 as he’s in Covid-19 protocols, while Kyle Lowry of the Heat has already been ruled out.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Game Information
Boston Celtics (8-4) | Miami Heat (9-3)
Date: 05/19/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM
Location: Miami, Florida | Venue: Ftx Arena
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
The Celtics had an eight-point lead at the break in Game 1 before being outscored by Miami 39-14 in the third frame, which ultimately led the Heat to victory. Miami was the more efficient team in Game 1, shooting 48.8% from the floor, while the Celtics shot below them at 45.6%. Five Heat players scored in double figures in the victory including Tyler Herro, who finished the game with 18. Boston had no answer for Butler in Game 1 and that’s going to need to change tonight if the Celtics have hopes of evening up the series. Robert Williams played well in Game 1 for Boston, but missing Horford for a second straight game will make things tougher for the Celtics against a Miami team that is great at making adjustments.
The SportsGrid betting model is strongly in favor of the Celtics on the road for Game 2, giving them an 80.80% win probability, while also having a five-star rating on the moneyline. The line opened with Miami favored at -5 and has fallen to -3.5, with the spread also being a five-star rating in favor of the visitors. Marcus Smart should play for the Celtics tonight which is a big boost for Boston, specifically on the defensive end of the floor, and that should give his team the advantage they need in order to pick up at least a cover, if not the split on the road before heading back home.
In terms of the total, the model also really likes the over tonight, giving it a five-star rating. The line opened at 206 and has risen to 207.5, which shows some line movement in favor of the over. Game 1 saw a total of 225 points scored and it’s not hard to see these two clubs going over the total once again tonight.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (80.80%) vs Miami Heat (19.20%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
