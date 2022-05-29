Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 7 Betting Preview & Picks

This will be Boston’s second consecutive series that ends in a seventh game after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. The Celtics currently have no players on the injury report, while Tyler Herro is considered day-to-day for Miami.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +300

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat +600

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Analysis

Jimmy Butler was nothing short of electric in Game 6 for Miami, willing the Heat to a victory on the road to put them in position tonight to win the series at home. In Games 4 and 5, the Heat shot below 40% in both outings, but when they shot 46.2% in Game 6, they pulled out a victory. Sometimes it’s that basic. Secondary scoring is going to be a major area of focus in Game 7 tonight. It’s evident what players like Butler, Tatum, and Jaylen Brown can do on the scoresheet, but you’re likely going to see the role players be impactful in this spot, which could ultimately decide who advances to the NBA Finals.

The SportsGrid betting model has strong leans in this crucial Game 7, starting by giving the Boston Celtics a 76.78% win probability and a five-star rating on the moneyline tonight. The Celtics will enter this Game 7 as road favorites at -3 and they’ve been given a five-star rating on the spread too. The Celtics fought hard in Game 6 but couldn’t stop Butler from forcing tonight’s contest, but if you’re Boston, there are some promising things you can build off, including having two victories in this series out of the three games at FTX Arena. The Celtics might be the second seed in the East compared to the top-seeded Heat, but Boston has been more consistent in this series and that should help lead them to a Game 7 victory.

The total has another strong lean in this Game 7 tonight from the model, which has the over as a five-star rating. So far in this series, we’ve seen point totals of 225, 229, 212, 184, 173, and 214, with tonight’s number being set at 195.5. There’s a case to be made that this Game 7 will be a tight defensive affair, but the over on this number tonight would have hit in four of the six games, so you should likely lean in that direction tonight as the model suggests.