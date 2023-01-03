BETTING NBA
11:13 AM, January 3, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/03/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -8.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -375  
 Current -8.5   -110   235.5   -110   -355  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +8.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +300  
 Current +8.5   -110   235.5   -110   +285  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.1 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. C  Robert Williams III   8.3 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.9 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Jaylin Williams   2.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Tre Mann   8.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 DEN -3.5 234.0 123-111
Thu, Dec 29 LAC -6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 HOU -15.5 229.5 126-102
Sun, Dec 25 MIL -5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 MIN -9.5 229.0 121-109

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 PHI +2.5 225.5 115-96
Thu, Dec 29 CHA +2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 SA -7.0 236.5 130-114
Fri, Dec 23 NO -2.5 233.0 128-125
Wed, Dec 21 POR +3.5 234.5 101-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021