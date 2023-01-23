BETTING NBA
12:35 PM, January 23, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -8   -110   O 232   -110   -355  
 Current -7   -114   232   -110   -280  
Orlando Magic  Open +8   -110   U 232   -110   +285  
 Current +7   -106   232   -110   +230  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. C  Robert Williams III   7.7 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Derrick White   9.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.6 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Grant Williams   9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.7 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   20.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Isaac   0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 TOR -3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 GS -6.5 242.0 121-118
Mon, Jan 16 CHA -8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 CHA -8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 BKN -1.0 225.5 109-98

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 WAS +7.0 231.5 138-118
Fri, Jan 20 NO +1.0 229.5 123-110
Sun, Jan 15 DEN +11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 UTA +5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 POR +9.0 228.0 109-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics in 2022/2023