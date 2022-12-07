BETTING NBA
12:58 PM, December 7, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/07

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -1   -110   O 231.5   -110   -116  
 Current -2   -108   231.5   -110   -126  
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -110   U 231.5   -110   -102  
 Current +2   -112   231.5   -110   +108  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.7 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   12.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   10.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   10.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   28.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   17.1 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   13.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 TOR +1.5 228.5 116-110
Sun, Dec 04 BKN -2.5 230.5 103-92
Fri, Dec 02 MIA -7.0 226.5 120-116
Wed, Nov 30 MIA -9.5 224.5 134-121
Mon, Nov 28 CHA -11.0 225.5 140-105

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 DAL +3.0 223.5 130-111
Sun, Dec 04 SA -10.0 230.5 133-95
Fri, Dec 02 HOU -11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 CHI -5.5 226.5 132-113
Mon, Nov 28 SAC -1.0 234.5 122-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 8 games vs. the Boston Celtics off a loss
  • The Phoenix Suns are 8-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics off a loss over their last 8 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics at home off a loss over their last 5 games