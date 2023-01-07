BETTING NBA
10:31 AM, January 7, 2023

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/07

Date: 01/07/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -12.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -820  
 Current -12.5   -112   235   -112   -950  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +12.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +570  
 Current +12.5   -108   235   -108   +610  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. C  Robert Williams III   7.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. PG  Tre Jones   13.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   9.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PF  Isaiah Roby   4.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   10.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 DAL -3.0 232.5 124-95
Tue, Jan 03 OKC -11.5 228.5 150-117
Sun, Jan 01 DEN -3.5 234.0 123-111
Thu, Dec 29 LAC -6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 HOU -15.5 229.5 126-102

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 DET -1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 NY +10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 BKN +12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 DAL +7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 NY +4.5 222.0 122-115

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Boston Celtics off two or more days rest
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics over their last 14 games
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics over their last 9 games