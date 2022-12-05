BETTING NBA
11:29 AM, December 5, 2022

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/05

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -1.5   -110   O 227   -110   -120  
 Current -1   -110   227   -110   -116  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -110   U 227   -110   +102  
 Current +1   -110   227   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.7 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.0 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. C  Al Horford   10.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Derrick White   10.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Grant Williams   9.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   16.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   19.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.2 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   11.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 BKN -2.5 230.5 103-92
Fri, Dec 02 MIA -7.0 226.5 120-116
Wed, Nov 30 MIA -9.5 224.5 134-121
Mon, Nov 28 CHA -11.0 225.5 140-105
Sun, Nov 27 WAS -8.5 220.0 130-121

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 ORL -11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 BKN +1.5 223.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 30 NO -2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 CLE -5.0 218.5 100-88
Sat, Nov 26 DAL +2.5 214.5 105-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 9-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road over their last 9 games
  • The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road off two or more days rest