Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Celtics go for Upset in Salt Lake City

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz NBA Game Information

BOS (12-10) UTA (14-7) Date: 12/03/2021 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Vivint Arena

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (340) vs. Utah Jazz (-430) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (290) vs. Utah Jazz ( -390 ) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (9) vs. Utah Jazz (-9) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics ( 8 ) vs. Utah Jazz ( -8 ) Game Total (Open): 212.5 Game Total (Current): 210

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics ( 6500 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Utah Jazz ( 1100 )

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (38.29%) vs. Utah Jazz (61.71%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz News, Analysis, and Picks

It feels like an underdog kind of day, and it’s a Friday, so why not start the weekend off right. Tonight the Boston Celtics travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. Both teams have played good ball of late, each winning five of their past seven games. However, the Celtics are listed as eight-point underdogs for tonight’s contest.

For the Celtics, they have been led in scoring this year by Jayson Tatum, who is 10th in the NBA with 24.4 points per game. Jaylen Brown will be out tonight for the Celtics as he will have the night off for rest. Although the 25-year-old is averaging 21.4 points a game, he hasn’t scored over 20 in a month, last reaching the mark back on November 3rd. Keep in mind Brown did miss almost three weeks during that span. The Celtics went 5-3 without Brown for that eight-game stretch, beating teams like the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Jazz are a very strong offensive team, averaging the second-most points this year with 113.1 tied with the Golden State Warriors. A key point of Utah’s offense is shooting the three-ball, averaging just under 15 made three’s a game. If the Celtics can contain the perimeter shooting of the Jazz, they should have a good shot at winning this game.

The over has also cashed in six of Utah’s past seven games, meaning this is a pretty typical number for tonight’s contest, so lean on the over to hit as well. The Celtics have averaged 105.4 points per game over their past seven outings. The Betting Model fully agrees that the over is a good play as it gives a five-star rating in favor of the over.

So for tonight, I think we will get a decently high-scoring game where the Celtics could squeeze out an underdog victory where they hold a ton of value. Look for a big night from Jayson Tatum where he should go over 24.5 points.

The Picks: Celtics Moneyline (+290), Spread: Celtics (+8), Game Total: Over (210), Jayson Tatum Over 24.5 points (-110)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.