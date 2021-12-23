Bradley Beal is out of Thursday’s game against the Knicks due to COVID-19 protocols
The NBA’s injury report lists Bradley Beal as out due to health and safety protocols. Beal had previously missed the Summer Olympics due to entering COVID protocols. He also told reporters in September that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. However, it’s unknown if he has been vaccinated since then.
Beal leads Washington in scoring this season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. The Wizards’ December 21st game against Brooklyn was postponed earlier this week due to a COVID outbreak within the Nets locker room. Beal last played on December 18th, putting up a game-high 37 points and seven assists.
