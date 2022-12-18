Bradley Beal Questionable as Wizards Visit Lakers Sunday

It’s been a long few weeks for the Washington Wizards. The 12th-place Wizards have dropped nine straight decisions, six of which have been without Bradley Beal, who continues to resolve a hamstring strain.

Beal’s participation in Sunday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers remains a mystery, with the shooting guard listed as questionable for the non-conference matchup.

Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for Wizards at Lakers tonight. Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s close so my guess is he gives it a go. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright remain out as they still need to play 5-on-5, but tough with few practices scheduled. — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) December 18, 2022

The Wizards could use Beal’s offensive prowess, but their biggest shortcoming remains ineffective defensive play. Washington has allowed 119.0 points per game this month, dropping their season-long average to 113.5.

Defensive faults notwithstanding, Beal remains the Wizards’ best offensive player. The three-time All-Star is the pacesetter with 22.9 points per game and 3.6 Offensive Box Plus/Minus.

The Lakers are dealing with their own injuries, with Anthony Davis out of tonight’s inter-conference battle with a foot injury.

Consequently, the Wizards are modest +4.5 road underdogs against the Lakers, with the total set at 234.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.