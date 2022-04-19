Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons Cleared for Contact

Overview

ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is cleared for contact and four-on-four work.

Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has been cleared for contact. He got some 4-on-4 work in yesterday. Nash said he came through it well. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 19, 2022

Simmons hasn’t played all season due to a back injury and mental health reasons. Last week, it was reported that Simmons could make his debut in the first round. However, Nets general manager Sean Marks also said in late February that Simmons could return in a week. It’s safe to say you shouldn’t believe Simmons is playing until an official announcement by the team.

During the 2020-21 season, Simmons played 58 games, averaging 32.4 minutes, 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s always faced heavy criticism for his inability to shoot from mid and long-range, but Simmons is extremely fast, long, and a great defender. Also, at 6-feet-11-inches, he’s the tallest point guard in the NBA.

