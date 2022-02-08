According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring tightness) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

Harden participated in Tuesday morning’s shootaround but will ultimately be held out for a third consecutive game.

Brooklyn, who has lost eight straight games, will also be without Kyrie Irving (home game/vaccine mandate) and Kevin Durant as he continues his recovery from a sprained MCL. The trio has appeared in just 16 games together since Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets last season.

Cam Thomas ($6,000 on FanDuel) and Patty Mills ($5,700 on FanDuel) will be tasked with more offensive responsibility in Harden’s absence. Thomas has been fantastic, scoring 20 and 30 points respectively in the Nets’ last two games, while Mills has scored in double figures in eight of his past ten contests. Both make enticing value plays in Tuesday DFS contests at their current FanDuel prices.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets listed as +8.5 home underdogs and +310 on the Moneyline.