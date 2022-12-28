BETTING NBA
12:05 PM, December 28, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -5   -110   O 238.5   -110   -215  
 Current -5.5   -110   237.5   -110   -230  
Atlanta Hawks  Open +5   -110   U 238.5   -110   +180  
 Current +5.5   -110   237.5   -110   +190  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   8.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   10.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PF  John Collins   12.3 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 CLE +2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 MIL -2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 GS -10.5 223.5 143-113
Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 TOR +0.5 224.5 119-116

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 IND -1.5 238.0 129-114
Fri, Dec 23 DET -10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 CHI -5.0 235.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 19 ORL -8.5 229.5 126-125
Fri, Dec 16 CHA +2.5 240.5 125-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021