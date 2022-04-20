Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Model Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will look to steal game two on the road tonight in Boston after the Celtics took a 1-0 series lead on Sunday afternoon when Jayson Tatum hit a game winning lay up at the buzzer to propel the Celtics to a 115-114 victory in Game 1, while also pouring in a team-high 31 points. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 39 points in the defeat, while Kevin Durant added 23. Irving and company appeared on track to pick up a statement victory in the series opener, but Tatum and the Celtics had other plans. The Celtics won three of four games against the Nets in the regular season and posted a 28-13 home record this year.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics NBA Game Information

Brooklyn Nets (0-1) | Boston Celtics (1-0) Date: 04/20/2022 | Time: 07:00 PM Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Venue: TD Garden

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline Open: Nets +165/ Celtics -195 | Current: Nets + 136/ Celtics -162 Spread Open: Nets +4/ Celtics -4 | Current: Nets + 3.5 / Celtics -3.5 Game Total Open: 228.5 | Current: 226

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Brooklyn Nets + 1400 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics + 750

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Analysis

The Celtics were a very consistent team for the majority of the season, specifically in the second half of the year, which is why they finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Even after pulling out a Game 1 victory, which saw the Nets shoot an efficient 53.8% from the floor and 45.8% from three, Boston will have to do a better job defensively.

There isn’t a lot of confidence in what to expect in this contest like our model says below, but the Celtics do still possess a 64.01% of winning the second game in this series. You should likely expect more from Durant in this matchup, and maybe a little bit less from Irving, but the Celtics are straight up just the more complete basketball team at the moment, which is why you should likely turn your attention towards them in this contest if you’re going to make a play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks