11:35 AM, February 1, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +8.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +310  
 Current +9   -106   224.5   -110   +310  
Boston Celtics  Open -8.5   -110   U 226.5   -112   -390  
 Current -9   -114   224.5   -110   -390  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   13.1 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Seth Curry   10.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. C  DayRon Sharpe   3.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. C  Robert Williams III   7.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   10.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 LAL -8.5 231.5 121-104
Sat, Jan 28 NY -0.5 223.0 122-115
Thu, Jan 26 DET -8.5 235.0 130-122
Wed, Jan 25 PHI +7.5 224.5 137-133
Sun, Jan 22 GS +8.0 236.0 120-116

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 LAL -7.5 234.5 125-121
Thu, Jan 26 NY -8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 MIA +2.0 214.5 98-95
Mon, Jan 23 ORL -7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 TOR -3.0 224.5 106-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets off a win
  • The Boston Celtics are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets over their last 9 games