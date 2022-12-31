BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, December 31, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -7   -110   O 236.5   -110   -295  
 Current -7   -110   236.5   -110   -320  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +7   -110   U 236.5   -110   +240  
 Current +7   -110   236.5   -110   +260  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   9.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   19.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   15.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. C  Mason Plumlee   10.2 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 ATL -7.5 231.0 108-107
Mon, Dec 26 CLE +2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 MIL -2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 GS -10.5 223.5 143-113
Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 OKC -2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 GS +5.0 240.0 110-105
Mon, Dec 26 POR +5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 LAL +3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 LAC +9.0 229.0 126-105

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets have covered in their last 8 games vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road off two or more days rest
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 8-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road off two or more days rest over their last 8 games
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road over their last 13 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2021/2022