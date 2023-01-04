BETTING NBA
01:30 PM, January 4, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -4.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -210  
 Current -5.5   -106   235   -110   -198  
Chicago Bulls  Open +4.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +176  
 Current +5.5   -114   235   -110   +164  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   7.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   10.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.7 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 SA -12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 CHA -6.5 237.5 123-106
Wed, Dec 28 ATL -7.5 231.0 108-107
Mon, Dec 26 CLE +2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 MIL -2.0 229.5 118-100

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 CLE +4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CLE -0.5 224.0 103-102
Fri, Dec 30 DET -7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 MIL +2.5 231.0 119-113
Mon, Dec 26 HOU -7.0 231.5 133-118