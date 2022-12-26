BETTING NBA
12:22 PM, December 26, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +2   -110   O 220.5   -110   +108  
 Current +2.5   -114   220.5   -110   +114  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -2   -110   U 220.5   -110   -126  
 Current -2.5   -106   220.5   -110   -134  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   8.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   20.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   14.6 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.1 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   11.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 MIL -2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 GS -10.5 223.5 143-113
Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 TOR +0.5 224.5 119-116
Mon, Dec 12 WAS -6.0 227.5 112-100

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 TOR -4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 MIL -2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 UTA -6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 DAL -8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 IND -8.0 221.5 118-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets at home since the start of 2020/2021