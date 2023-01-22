BETTING NBA
11:29 AM, January 22, 2023

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +7   -110   O 233.5   -110   +240  
 Current +7.5   -114   236   -110   +225  
Golden State Warriors  Open -7   -110   U 233.5   -110   -295  
 Current -7.5   -106   236   -110   -275  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.4 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   10.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   21.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. SG  Klay Thompson   20.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 UTA +4.5 232.0 117-106
Thu, Jan 19 PHO -4.0 221.5 117-112
Tue, Jan 17 SA -2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 OKC -4.5 229.5 112-102
Thu, Jan 12 BOS +1.0 225.5 109-98

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 CLE +10.5 219.0 120-114
Thu, Jan 19 BOS +6.5 242.0 121-118
Mon, Jan 16 WAS -3.0 235.5 127-118
Sun, Jan 15 CHI -6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 SA -8.5 243.5 144-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors on the road off two or more days rest over their last 5 games