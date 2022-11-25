BETTING NBA
12:05 PM, November 25, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/25

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -4   -110   O 235.5   -110   -164  
 Current -3   -108   234.5   -110   -146  
Indiana Pacers  Open +4   -110   U 235.5   -110   +138  
 Current +3   -112   234.5   -110   +124  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PF  Kevin Durant   28.8 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SG  Kyrie Irving   25.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   8.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
4. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.7 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   10.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   7.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.6 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  T.J. McConnell   5.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 TOR -2.5 222.5 112-98
Tue, Nov 22 PHI -8.0 217.5 115-106
Sun, Nov 20 MEM -7.5 224.5 127-115
Thu, Nov 17 POR +3.0 221.0 109-107
Tue, Nov 15 SAC +1.5 225.0 153-121

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 MIN +1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 ORL -7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 ORL -7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 HOU -5.0 237.0 99-91
Wed, Nov 16 CHA -1.0 236.5 125-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Indiana Pacers are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Indiana Pacers have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets off a loss
  • The Indiana Pacers are 17-9 (.654) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets over their last 26 games