01:04 PM, October 24, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/24

Date: 10/24/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fedexforum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +2   -110   O 228   -110   +108  
 Current +1   -110   233   -110   -104  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -2   -110   U 228   -110   -126  
 Current -1   -110    233   -110   -112  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Oct 21 TOR -3.0 226.5 109-105
Wed, Oct 19 NO -3.0 231.0 130-108
Mon, Apr 25 BOS -1.5 221.5 116-112
Sat, Apr 23 BOS -4.0 223.0 109-103
Wed, Apr 20 BOS +3.5 225.0 114-107

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 DAL +5.5 220.0 137-96
Fri, Oct 21 HOU -7.0 231.5 129-122
Wed, Oct 19 NY -4.5 226.5 115-112
Fri, May 13 GS +7.5 218.5 110-96
Wed, May 11 GS +4.5 219.0 134-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets off two or more days rest
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets over their last 9 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets at home