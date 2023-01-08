BETTING NBA
10:57 AM, January 8, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -3.5   -110   O 221.5   -110   -154  
 Current -4   -105   223   -110   -164  
Miami Heat  Open +3.5   -110   U 221.5   -110   +130  
 Current +4   -115   223   -110   +138  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   7.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   9.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.8 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   13.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 NO -4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 CHI -5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 SA -12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 CHA -6.5 237.5 123-106
Wed, Dec 28 ATL -7.5 231.0 108-107

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 PHO +0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 LAL -8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 LAC -1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 UTA +4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 DEN +4.0 224.0 124-119