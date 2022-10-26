Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Preview

One of the biggest “what ifs” of recent memory in the NBA is what if Kevin Durant’s foot wasn’t on the line?

I’m talking about Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2021. With the Nets trailing 109-107, Durant drained a 23-foot two-point to tie the game with his toe on the line. It appeared that Durant had put the Nets ahead with one second remaining.

Instead, behind 40 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks overcame 48 points from KD to win in overtime. They would go on to win the NBA Finals that year. Brooklyn hasn’t won a playoff game since and has been somewhere between a soap opera and a dumpster fire off the court.

Nets @ Bucks Game Information

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN/ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2 Location: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

The Greek Freak and KD are once again the focal points of their teams when the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2). Antetokounmpo is averaging 32 points per game on an incredible 70.3% shooting, while Durant paces the Nets with his 32.5 PPG (55.9%).

The Bucks aren’t just the favorites in the Eastern Conference (+260) but also the choice to win it all at the FanDuel Sportsbook at +550 odds. Because of their immense high-end talent, the Nets are squarely in the mix at +440 to win the East, behind the Bucks and Boston Celtics. They are fifth on the NBA Champions odds totem poll (+900).

Nets @ Bucks Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Nets +3.5 (-110) | Bucks -3.5 (-110)

Nets +3.5 (-110) | Bucks -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Nets (+138) | Bucks (-164)

Nets (+138) | Bucks (-164) Total: Over 232 (-110) | Under 232 (-110)

Milwaukee opened with a win at another Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, before dispatching the Houston Rockets relatively easily. They’ve started 2-0 without Khris Middleton, who they missed in their season-ending ECF loss to the Celtics in seven games.

The All-Star, who had offseason wrist surgery, is expected to miss the first few weeks.

The Nets are all too familiar with playing at less than full capacity. After getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night, they bounced back with a win against the Toronto Raptors. Can the Nets rebound again after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies?

Kyrie Irving has scored 30-plus in the past two games, with Ben Simmons leading them in assists on both nights with eight. Throw in the return of sharpshooter Joe Harris, and there are several moving pieces the Nets need to figure out. It will take time to jell.

Nets @ Bucks Player Props on FanDuel

Durant OVER 29.5 Points, Giannis OVER 32.5 Points (+246)

Bucks -3.5, Giannis 30+ Points, Giannis 1+ Three (+212)

Giannis OVER 12.5 Rebounds, Bucks -4.5 Alt. Spread (+596)

Brooklyn is expected to be without shooting guard Seth Curry and forward Markieff Morris, while Milwaukee appears healthy other than Middleton.

For those that might be inclined, this game is airing on ESPN and ESPN2, with the debut of the NBA in Stephen A’s World. Brought to you by Omaha Productions, it’s an alternate broadcast featuring high-profile guests a la the popular Manningcast.

In addition to special guests, there will be live coverage from the red carpet of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie premiere.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.