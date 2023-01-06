BETTING NBA
01:52 PM, January 6, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -5   -110   O 231.5   -110   -215  
 Current -4.5   -106   231.5   -110   -178  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +5   -112   U 231.5   -110   +180  
 Current +4.5   -114   231.5   -110   +150  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.9 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   7.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   9.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   20.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. SF  Herbert Jones   10.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Naji Marshall   9.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   8.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 CHI -5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 SA -12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 CHA -6.5 237.5 123-106
Wed, Dec 28 ATL -7.5 231.0 108-107
Mon, Dec 26 CLE +2.0 219.5 125-117

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 HOU -7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 PHI +5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 MEM +6.0 237.0 116-101
Fri, Dec 30 PHI -0.5 229.0 127-116
Wed, Dec 28 MIN -6.5 233.5 119-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021