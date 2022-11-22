BETTING NBA
11:08 AM, November 22, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/22

Date: 11/22/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -7.5   -110   O 217.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -112   217.5   -110   -350  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +7.5   -110   U 217.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -108   217.5   -110   +280  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PF  Kevin Durant   30.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SG  Kyrie Irving   25.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.9 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
4. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   10.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   8.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. PG  DeAnthony Melton   9.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Shake Milton   6.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. C  Montrezl Harrell   4.1 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
5. SF  Georges Niang   9.3 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   0.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 MEM -7.5 224.5 127-115
Thu, Nov 17 POR +3.0 221.0 109-107
Tue, Nov 15 SAC +1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 LAL -5.0 218.5 116-103
Sat, Nov 12 LAC +2.0 212.0 110-95

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 MIN +3.5 218.0 112-109
Fri, Nov 18 MIL +1.0 211.5 110-102
Sun, Nov 13 UTA -4.0 218.5 105-98
Sat, Nov 12 ATL -3.0 222.5 121-109
Thu, Nov 10 ATL +1.0 222.5 104-95