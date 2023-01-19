BETTING NBA
01:36 PM, January 19, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/19/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -1   -110   O N/A   N/A   -112  
 Current -1   -110   N/A   N/A   -112  
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -110   U N/A   N/A   -104  
 Current +1   -110   N/A   N/A   -104  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.0 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   9.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   10.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   13.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Cameron Johnson   13.0 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 SA -2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 OKC -4.5 229.5 112-102
Thu, Jan 12 BOS +1.0 225.5 109-98
Sun, Jan 08 MIA -2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 NO -4.5 231.0 108-102

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 MEM +12.5 231.0 136-106
Fri, Jan 13 MIN +6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DEN +14.5 227.0 126-97
Tue, Jan 10 GS +12.5 230.5 125-113
Sun, Jan 08 CLE +6.0 215.0 112-98