01:05 PM, November 17, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/17/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +2.5   -110   O 220.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -108   222   -110   +120  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -2.5   -110   U 220.5   -110   -136  
 Current -2.5   -112   222   -110   -142  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PF  Kevin Durant   30.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SF  Royce ONeale   9.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   5.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   9.7 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   7.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   12.6 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   8.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. SF  Justise Winslow   7.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 SAC +1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 LAL -5.0 218.5 116-103
Sat, Nov 12 LAC +2.0 212.0 110-95
Wed, Nov 09 NY -3.5 221.0 112-85
Mon, Nov 07 DAL +6.0 216.0 96-94

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 SA -8.5 226.5 117-110
Sat, Nov 12 DAL +6.5 218.5 117-112
Thu, Nov 10 NO +9.0 222.5 106-95
Wed, Nov 09 CHA -1.5 221.0 105-95
Mon, Nov 07 MIA +5.5 216.5 110-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets