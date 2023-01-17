BETTING NBA
11:56 AM, January 17, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/17/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -6   -110   O 235   -110   -255  
 Current -5.5   -114   233.5   -110   -215  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +6   -110   U 235   -110   +210  
 Current +5.5   -106   233.5   -110   +180  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   9.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   10.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.3 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Josh Richardson   11.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 OKC -4.5 229.5 112-102
Thu, Jan 12 BOS +1.0 225.5 109-98
Sun, Jan 08 MIA -2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 NO -4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 CHI -5.0 234.5 121-112

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 SAC +6.5 246.5 132-119
Fri, Jan 13 GS +8.5 243.5 144-113
Wed, Jan 11 MEM +13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 MEM +11.0 234.0 121-113
Sat, Jan 07 BOS +15.0 234.5 121-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021