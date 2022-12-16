BETTING NBA
12:54 PM, December 16, 2022

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/16

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open -1.5   -108   O 226.5   -110   -118  
 Current -2   -110   226.5   -110   -130  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -112   U 226.5   -110   +100  
 Current +2   -110   226.5   -110   +110  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.7 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.3 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. SF  Joe Harris   8.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   9.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.6 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   11.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PF  Thaddeus Young   5.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 WAS -6.0 227.5 112-100
Sat, Dec 10 IND +8.0 226.0 136-133
Fri, Dec 09 ATL -7.5 233.0 120-116
Wed, Dec 07 CHA -10.0 223.5 122-116
Sun, Dec 04 BOS +2.5 230.5 103-92

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 SAC -5.0 232.0 124-123
Sun, Dec 11 ORL -6.5 223.0 111-99
Fri, Dec 09 ORL -8.5 222.0 113-109
Wed, Dec 07 LAL -12.0 229.5 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 BOS -1.5 228.5 116-110