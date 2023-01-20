BETTING NBA
01:24 PM, January 20, 2023

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +5.5   -110   O 228.5   -108   +198  
 Current +6.5   -110   229.5   -110   +225  
Utah Jazz  Open -5.5   -110   U 228.5   -112   -240  
 Current -6.5   -110   229.5   -110   -275  

Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   25.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   10.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   10.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. PG  Collin Sexton   14.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   13.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 PHO -4.0 221.5 117-112
Tue, Jan 17 SA -2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 OKC -4.5 229.5 112-102
Thu, Jan 12 BOS +1.0 225.5 109-98
Sun, Jan 08 MIA -2.5 223.0 102-101

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 LAC -8.5 229.5 126-103
Mon, Jan 16 MIN +4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 PHI +6.0 232.0 118-117
Fri, Jan 13 ORL -5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 CLE +2.5 226.5 116-114