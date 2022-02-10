Bucks Add Ibaka, Ship DiVincenzo to Kings, Pistons Get Bagley III in 4-team deal

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick report that the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a four-team trade to move several players.

The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee's Donte DiVencenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Deadline day is officially underway and we’re starting it off with a doozy. Let’s break this down team-by-team and player-by-player.

The Sacramento Kings trade former number two overall pick Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons will send back Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to Sacramento.

The Kings will also get Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Bucks receive Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers acquire Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood from Milwaukee. As part of the deal, Detroit will send out multiple second-round picks to the other teams.

