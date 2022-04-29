Bucks' George Hill Ruled Out of Game 1 Against Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (abdomen) has been ruled out of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, per team reporter Jim Owczarski.
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced (he had his left wrist taped in Game 5 vs. Chicago). George Hill did not practice and will not be available for Game 1 vs. the #Celtics but Budenholzer is hopeful he'll be back at some point in the series.
It’s never a good sign when a player is ruled out of a game two days before tipoff, but that’s the case with Hill. He had spent most of the season as the team’s second unit point guard, and there is concern that this injury is worse than expected. However, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is hopeful that Hill will be able to return during their upcoming series against Boston.
Hill has averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 54 appearances this season. His absence didn’t trouble Milwaukee in their series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, so don’t expect to see a lot of change to the rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently five-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with the total set at 218, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
