05:54 PM, April 29, 2022

Bucks' George Hill Ruled Out of Game 1 Against Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (abdomen) has been ruled out of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, per team reporter Jim Owczarski.

It’s never a good sign when a player is ruled out of a game two days before tipoff, but that’s the case with Hill. He had spent most of the season as the team’s second unit point guard, and there is concern that this injury is worse than expected. However, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is hopeful that Hill will be able to return during their upcoming series against Boston.

Hill has averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 54 appearances this season. His absence didn’t trouble Milwaukee in their series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, so don’t expect to see a lot of change to the rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently five-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with the total set at 218, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.