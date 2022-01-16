Bucks’ Jrue Holiday OUT For Monday Vs. Hawks

It’s the sixth straight game Holiday will miss due to ankle soreness. Head coach Mike Budenholzer assured reporters that it is not a long-term issue and that the guard is making progress. With the former All-Star unable to go, expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be playing point guard for the majority of the game while backup guard George Hill may get the start in his place.
Holiday has averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33 games this season. With four games on deck for Milwaukee between Monday and Saturday, his status will be something to monitor over the next few days.
Milwaukee Bucks Champion Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks currently have the third-shortest odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals at +700, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
