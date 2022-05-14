Bucks' Khris Middleton OUT for Sunday's Game 7 vs. Celtics
joecervenka
The expected is now official as the Milwaukee Bucks will be without their sharpshooting swingman for a win or go home Game 7 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Having to try and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals minus Khris Middleton was something the Bucks were already able to prepare for. On Thursday, head coach Mike Budenholzer made it clear that Middleton was still without a timeline to return from a sprained left MCL.
The 30-year-old has not suited up since Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls more than three weeks ago. Middleton was relatively quiet in his two games played in these playoffs. The former Texas A&M standout averaged just 14.5 points on 42 percent shooting but did chip in with seven assists per game.
The Bucks have a tough test ahead in winning their second straight game at the TD Garden to keep their title defense alive.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Milwaukee as +5 point road dogs with a moneyline of +180. The game total is set at 206.5, and tip-off goes at 3:30 PM ET.
