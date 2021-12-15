Bucks’ Khris Middleton Ruled Out Wednesday Against Pacers

Indiana Pacers’ reporter Scott Agness reports Khris Middleton will sit out Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers because of a knee injury.

Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension) won’t play tonight vs Pacers. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 15, 2021

Middleton last played in a 117-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 13, logging 23 minutes, scoring four points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Starting in 21 games this season, Middleton is averaging 31 minutes, 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game, and is second on the team in usage only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, with a 27.2% usage rate.

Expect Pat Connaughton to see an uptick in production with Middleton missing tonight’s matchup. Priced at $6,000 on FanDuel, Connaughton has played 29 games this season, averaging 29 minutes, scoring 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist per game. With Middleton off the court this season, Connaughton sees a 20% usage rate, averaging 0.94 fantasy points per minute.

The Bucks are a 3-point home underdog against the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 214-point total.