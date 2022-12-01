Bucks' Khris Middleton Set to Return Friday vs. Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to welcome back a major contributor back for the first time this year. Khris Middleton is set to make his season debut on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Middleton will see his first action since undergoing wrist surgery back in June.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2022

While the 2020-21 world champions will undoubtedly be glad to have their All-Star swingman back in the fold, they haven’t shown any signs of missing Middleton. The Bucks have jumped out to a fantastic first quarter of the season, going 15-5, the second-best record in the NBA. That said, Middleton is a crucial part of Milwaukee’s starting lineup and arguably the most essential player for the team outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The former Texas A&M standout enters his 10th NBA season, coming off another very solid campaign. Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and a personal-best 2.5 three-pointers per game in 2021-22.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks as -8.5-point favorites and -340 on the moneyline for tomorrow’s home tilt with the Lakers.